PTPTN borrowers should seize 20% discount on full loan settlement

KUALA PILAH: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers should seize the opportunity to settle their outstanding loan to enjoy a 20% discount as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak yesterday.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said 20% discount would be given to borrowers to fully settle their loans, a five percent increase compared to 15% announced in 2017 Budget.

"In fact, this is the best opportunity for the borrowers to fully settle their loan as they will enjoy 20% discount. However, a 10% discount for those who settle 50% of what they owe while a 10% for those who make repayment through salary deductions are still maintained," he told reporters when met after the Umno Bantu Rakyat 2.0 programme here today.

Also present was Kuala Pilah Umno division chief Datuk Ismail Lasim.

According to Shamsul Anuar, as of Sept 31, 400,000 borrowers have already made full repayment of the loan. — Bernama