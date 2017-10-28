Sohaimi Shahadan stabbed, police arrest neighbour

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Sohaimi Shahadan, was wounded after being stabbed by his neighbour who was believed to be mentally ill in an incident in front of his house in Sungai Buloh, near here, yesterday night.

Sungai Buloh District Police chief S. Somu said during the 9.30pm incident, Sohaimi was said to have visited his neighbour's house to inform the parents of the 20-year-old suspect that the latter was throwing stones at his home, one of which hit his nephew.

"The man (suspect) then stabbed Sohaimi on the back of his head and right shoulder, as well as Sohaimi's nephew – who came to help him – on the head and cheek, using a sharp object," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Somu said the police had arrested the suspect, while Sohaimi and his nephew were sent to KPJ Hospital in Damansara for emergency treatment and were reported stable.

He said the investigation was underway under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt. — Bernama