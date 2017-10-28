Tapah road tragedy: All nine who perished are locals (Updated)

TAPAH: All the nine victims, eight of them women, killed in the accident involving a van and a lorry transporting ice at KM45 Jalan Ipoh-Teluk Intan near Mambang Di Awan nearby here at 6.50am today are locals.

Tapah police chief Supt Som Sak Din Keliau said all the women were plantation workers while the man was the driver of the van.

He said initial investigations showed that the accident happened when the lorry driver, aged 22, lost control when arriving at a bend at the stretch resulting in the lorry careening into the opposite lane and colliding with the van.

"The lorry from Mambang Di Awam heading to Air Kuning collided with the van head-on. The force of the impact resulted in all the passengers and the 32-year-old driver of the van to die at the scene," he said when met by reporters at the Tapah Hospital.

Som Sak said the injured lorry driver was rushed to the Kampar Hospital before being transferred to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.

The investigations also showed that neither of the drivers had any records for traffic offences, added Som Sak. — Bernama