Three Rela officers allegedly bashed up by 'Datuk' (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A 28 year-old Datuk is allged to have severely beaten up three People's Volunteer Corp (Rela) personnel, resulting in one officer being admitted to hospital, in an incident that happened on Friday morning.

It is learnt that, the Datuk whose car was obstructing traffic, outside a temple in Ampang, was told by the Rela officers on duty to move his car.

"The Datuk, enraged that the Rela officers had asked him to move his car, told the officers that they had no respect, and proceeded to beat them," said MCA's head of Public Services and Complaints Department, Datuk Seri Michael Chong, in a press conference today.

Chong said that as a result of the beatings by the Datuk one officer, Ranbo Lee, 27, suffered bruises and a black eye, while another officer Jackie Leong, 19 was hospitalised.

He also revealed that the Datuk had allegedly threatened those who recorded the incident on their phones, and made them delete their footage.

"Thankfully where the incident happened, there was a CCTV, so everything was caught on camera," said Chong.

The Datuk then threatened that if the officers' superiors do not meet him, he will hunt down every Rela officer he sees, and beat them up.

"We are outraged that a man would disrespect an officer in uniform. We have made a police report and we will let the law take its course, but things like this are an outrage," he said.

"It's an insult to Rela, and also to the temple. I have spoken to temple authorities and they are also outraged that this happened on their compound," he said.

According to Chong the Datuk had brought bodyguards to the temple and they had obstructed people from interfering in the scuffle.

In a nine-second video that was released by Chong, a man is seen clad in a white t-shirt, which is supposedly the Datuk in question, arguing with an officer, he then proceeds to dropkick the officer in the stomach, the officer in question was Jackie Leong.

The datuk is still at large and Chong said he will let the police carry out their investigations.

Below is the nine-second clip: