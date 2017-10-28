Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain in southern Japan

TOKYO: Typhoon Saola barrelled towards Japan's southernmost Okinawa island chain on Saturday bringing heavy rain as authorities issued a warning for strong winds and landslides.

The storm came less than a week after Typhoon Lan left five dead, one missing and scores injured.

Saola was moving 60km southwest of Okinawa's capital Naha at 11 am (0200 GMT, 10:00am Malaysia time), packing gusts of up to 162kph, Japan's weather agency said.

The storm is set to pass through Okinawa and the small subtropical island chain of Amami, which lies between Okinawa and Kyushu, later this evening and then hit southern Kagoshima prefecture on Sunday morning.

Public broadcaster NHK said some rivers in Okinawa are at risk of flooding.

Large storms regularly strike Japan, with 22 people killed when Typhoon Lionrock pounded the country last Sept.

In Aug, Typhoon Noru killed two people and injured 51. — AFP