West Coast Expressway project to benefit Perak residents

IPOH: The construction of the West Coast Expressway from Banting in Selangor to Taiping in Perak, which is under construction, will not only have an impact on Perak's economy but also generates income for residents for the local residents.

State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Energy and Water Committee chairman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin said the project had spurred housing development and setting up of rest and recreation areas along the 233km route, as well as promote the tourism industry.

"Previously, residents questioned the benefit of building the North-South Tanjung Malim-Bagan Serai Expressway, but when completed, it will have an impact on their economy.

"It is my hope that construction of this new expressway will generate income, through job opportunities, for residents in Hilir Perak, Manjung, Larut Matang and from Selama to Changkat Jering," he told Bernama here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak when tabling the 2018 Budget announced that the project, carried out its concessionaire, West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd since 2014, involved a cost of RM5 billion.

The project is divided into 11 phases. The fourth phase is from Jalan Persekutuan to the New North Klang Straits Bypass, while the eighth phase is from Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan. — Bernama