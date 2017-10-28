Youngster Brooks sends Sheffield United top

LONDON: Substitute David Brooks sent Sheffield United top of the Championship for the first time in 12 years on Friday as he sealed a 2-1 win over Leeds United.

The 20-year-old struck with his first senior goal 10 minutes from the time of a pulsating Yorkshire derby to hush the vast majority of the 34,500 crowd at Elland Road.

Kalvin Phillips had levelled for the hosts with a sublime volley after journeyman striker Billy Sharp had opened the scoring against one of his former clubs in the second minute.

United's win — their eighth in 10 matches — sends them one point clear of Wolves, who can regain the lead if they beat QPR away on Saturday.

Leeds' second successive home defeat means they stay fourth seven points adrift of the leaders.

Sharp took just two minutes to score as unmarked he headed home Mark Duffy's cross for his sixth of the season.

Sharp went close to doubling his tally in the 26th minute with the 31-year-old's flick from Leon Clarke's cross being brilliantly saved by Andy Lonergan.

The hosts had barely made an impression going forward but that changed in the 34th minute as Phillips fired home a great volley to level the match.

Sharp should have given Sheffield United the lead shortly before half-time.

Again Lonergan came to his side's rescue as the defence fell asleep and Sharp was all alone but the goalkeeper blocked his shot and then smothered the second effort from the striker.

Leeds' Spanish playmaker Samuel Saiz had had a quiet evening out on the left flank until he switched into the centre and almost immediately had an impact, his rasping effort coming back off the post.

Brooks though struck with 10 minutes remaining getting the right side of Luke Ayling and stroking the ball past Lonergan. — AFP