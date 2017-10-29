Berjaya Youth collaborates with Rise Against Hunger to organise charity meal packing event

From left: Senior General Manager for Corporate Communications of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Judy Tan, Representative for the Malaysian Red Crescent Society, Datuk Zakaria Abdul Hamid, Chairman and CEO of Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Datuk Sri Robin Tan, Managing Director of MyKasih Foundation, Jeffrey Gerard Perera, President of Rise Against Hunger Malaysia, Tiki Keh, General Manager for Alliance Chin Refugees, Evan Hau Khat Mung, and Representative from the Rotary Club of Kinabalu South, Dodo Chow, pose for a photograph after presentation of mock boxes which will be used to pack meals that will be distributed to victims of the recent devastating floods in Kota Belud Sabah and other poorer communities in its interior, during the 4th Berjaya Youth Rise Against Hunger Meal Packing Event at Berjaya Time Square — Sunpix by Asyraf Rasid

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Youth (B.Youth) in collaboration with Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organisation joined forces over the weekend to organise a charity meal packing event in conjunction with world food day that was celebrated on Oct 16.

The event was greatly helped by the Berjaya Cares foundation which donated RM100,000.

Approximately 470 volunteers comprising of B.Youth members, Berjaya staff and their families gathered to work tirelessly to pack these items.

Each meal pack consisted of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and essential vitamins.

Volunteers worked in shifts to get the massive amount of food packed and ready.

Some of meals will be sent to the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu which will distribute the food to victims of the recent devastating floods in Kota Belud Sabah and other poorer communities in its interior.

MyKasih Foundation, the Malaysian red crescent society and Alliance Chin Refugees will all get meals to help the needy.

"It is uplifting to see so many volunteers and Berjaya staff coming together to lend support to a charity event. Many are repeat volunteers from previous programmes which goes to show that many people want to help the needy and make an impact," said Judy Tan, Senior General Manager of Berjaya Group Corporate Communications.

BCorp Bhd chairman and CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan also graced the event to spur on the volunteers at the Berjaya Times Square concourse.