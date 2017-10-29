- Local
Berjaya Youth collaborates with Rise Against Hunger to organise charity meal packing event
Posted on 29 October 2017 - 04:33pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Youth (B.Youth) in collaboration with Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organisation joined forces over the weekend to organise a charity meal packing event in conjunction with world food day that was celebrated on Oct 16.
The event was greatly helped by the Berjaya Cares foundation which donated RM100,000.
Approximately 470 volunteers comprising of B.Youth members, Berjaya staff and their families gathered to work tirelessly to pack these items.
Each meal pack consisted of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and essential vitamins.
Volunteers worked in shifts to get the massive amount of food packed and ready.
Some of meals will be sent to the Rotary Club of Kota Kinabalu which will distribute the food to victims of the recent devastating floods in Kota Belud Sabah and other poorer communities in its interior.
MyKasih Foundation, the Malaysian red crescent society and Alliance Chin Refugees will all get meals to help the needy.
"It is uplifting to see so many volunteers and Berjaya staff coming together to lend support to a charity event. Many are repeat volunteers from previous programmes which goes to show that many people want to help the needy and make an impact," said Judy Tan, Senior General Manager of Berjaya Group Corporate Communications.
BCorp Bhd chairman and CEO Datuk Seri Robin Tan also graced the event to spur on the volunteers at the Berjaya Times Square concourse.