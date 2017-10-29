Body found at Mount Davamand, Iran, confirmed to be Malaysian climber

KUALA LUMPUR: The body found by Iranian authorities at Mount Damavand, Iran, last Friday (Oct 27), has been confirmed to be that of Malaysian climber Ramli Abd Majid, who was reported missing on Nov 20 last year.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran is rendering the necessary assistance to bring back the body.

"The government of Malaysia would like to thank the Iranian authorities for their efforts in the search and rescue operation, as well as conveys its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased," it said.

The Iranian news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (Irna), reported that a group of climbers found the body while descending the mountain at a height of 4,300m last Friday.

It was also reported that the discovery of the body was conveyed to the Red Crescent Society, located in Amol city, which then sent a search and rescue team.

Ramli, a systems chief engineer at the Proton Holdings headquarters in Shah Alam, and another climber from the mountaineering club (KJA), Syed Redzuan Syed Salim Shatri, 50, went missing in November last year after they became separated from other climbers in the group while making their way to the summit of Mount Damavand.

On Nov 28, 2016, Syed Redzuan's remains were found at the Yakhar Glacier area and his body was brought back to Malaysia. — Bernama