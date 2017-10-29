Budget 2018 can sway votes to BN, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: If the government can deliver what it has promised in Budget 2018 in the first few months of next year, it can sway valuable opposition votes to Barisan Nasional (BN), said analysts and economists.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the implementation and support system of the budget ahead of the General Election next year could play a vital role in winning over some opposition voters and fence sitters.

"The BN government must ensure that the budget allocation goes straight to target groups if they want to see a vote sway. If the delivery service is efficient, then the people will feel satisfied, and this can turn into votes.

"Otherwise, you'll only hear complains and grouses. That is why the delivery system must be efficient," he told theSun.

Mohd Azizuddin said the budget's addressing of the plights of the middle class could also prove to be a ...

"The most interesting part of the Budget 2018 for me is the incentives for the middle class. Where the previous budget didn't cover the M40 (middle income group making up 40% of the population) group, this one did," he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had on Friday tabled the Budget 2018, allocating a total of RM280.25 billion, up 7.5% from this year's anticipated expenditure of RM260.8 billion.

Among the more interesting takeaway from the budget included the abolishment of toll collection from the Federal Highway and two others, a cut of two percentage points of income tax for those earning between RM20,000 and RM70,000 annually, and a RM6.8 billion allocation for 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M).

The majority of the budget had come from income tax collection (42.6%) and other taxes, with a large proportion of that to be spent on emoluments (28.2%), supplies and services (12%), debt service charges (11%), and subsidies and social assistance (9.5%) - (refer chart).

Economist Prof Dr Barjoyai Bardai described the budget as a "miracle" one, noting how the government managed to announce quite a number of goodies.

He said the abolition of some tolls was a timely one and would have a huge impact on the voters, with other goodies announced for civil servants and retirees also set to be a huge boost for BN.

Calling the budget an "election budget, fellow economist and former senior civil servant Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said he had never come across so many tax benefits and expenditure allocation for the middle and low-income groups announced in a single budget.

"I'm sure the public will be significantly impressed and happy with the budget," he said.