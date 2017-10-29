Call for BN and Pakatan to work together on Penang environmental woes

GEORGE TOWN: The Barisan Nasional (BN) and PKR in Penang seemed to have buried their political differences for the sake of protecting the fragile ecology of the state.

The two political rivals sent a substantial number of backbenchers to a dialogue on flooding and landslides which was organised by the civil society group - Penang Forum.

Earlier, the forum had called on all 40 elected representatives to attend their event in view of the spate of landslides and flooding in the state. Several politicians from Umno and PKR heeded the call.

PKR's Penanti assemblyperson Dr Norlela Ariffin said Pakatan Harapan and BN should combine their resources to look at solving the environment woes here.

Later, the sole DAP representative, Pulau Tikus assemblyperson Yeap See Huey, reminded the forum that the recent floods were caused by an unusually high rainfall.

MORE TO FOLLOW