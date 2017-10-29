Construction of houses for hardcore poor continues: Ahmad Jazlan

MACHANG: The construction of houses under the Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) will be continued in Kelantan as many are in need of comfortable homes.

Rural and Regional Development deputy minister Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said today, most of the hardcore poor lived in remote areas in the state.

"Some of them have been provided with an allocation between RM10,000 and RM13,000 to repair their houses, but even with that amount the houses still cannot be repaired.

"Based on their living conditions, it is better to build new three-roomed houses worth RM40,000 each under the PPRT programme," he told reporters after launching a community programme at SMK Machang, here.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is also Kelantan Umno deputy liaison chairman, said the federal government would focus on housing projects such as the Rumah Bina Negara programme, ensuring that more Kelantanese are able to leave their state of poverty.

He assured that Kelantan would not be excluded from development projects under the ministry, and Prime Minister Datuk Sri Najib Tun Razak had also given special attention to the needs of the Kelantan people who desire for development, despite being ruled by the opposition. — Bernama