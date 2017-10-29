DAP missing from Penang Forum meeting on flooding and landslide issues

Posted on 29 October 2017 - 11:04am Last updated on 29 October 2017 - 02:13pm

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP was conspicuously missing from a gathering organised by the Penang Forum to discuss the worsening flooding and landslide issues in the state today.

The Barisan Nasional and PKR were represented by Umno Opposition Leader Datuk Jahara Hamid and Penanti assemblyperson Norlela Ariffin respectively.

The gathering has drawn a crowd of 200, consisting mainly of residents of hillside housing areas.

MORE TO FOLLOW