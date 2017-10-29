Datuk Seri in Rela personnel assault probed for causing hurt

SHAH ALAM: Police have identified the man with a Datuk Seri title who assaulted three Rela officers on Friday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said police have initiated an investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt using dangerous weapons and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duties.

"We have identified the 29-year-old suspect. We request the suspect to come forward and surrender himself," he said adding that the police would look for the suspect if he fails to turn himself in.

In the nine-second video that was released by MCA's Datuk Seri Michael Chong, a man clad in a white t-shirt, which is supposedly the Datuk Seri in question, is seen kicking the officer in the stomach.

It is learnt that one of the Rela officers was admitted to hospital and that the incident occurred after the officers had asked the Datuk Seri to move his car as it was obstructing traffic.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stressed that anybody, whether he has a title or not, is bound by the laws in the country.

He said a title doesn't give one a licence to assault another person, especially a uniformed officer.