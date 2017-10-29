Dovizioso defends Sepang MotoGP title

SEPANG: Italian Andrea Dovizioso defended his Shell Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix title after clocking 44 minutes and 51.497 seconds at the Sepang International Circuit here today.

In second position was his teammate Jorge Lorenzo who posted 44:52.240s, while Johann Zarco who made his debut in the MotoGP class came in third with a time of 45:01.235s.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda Team finished in fourth place in 45:09.260s.

Seven-time world champion, Valentino Rossi of Movistar Yamaha MotoGP crossed the finishing line in seventh place with a time of 45:22.266s.

The entire 20-lap MotoGP race was in wet conditions, after an afternoon downpour before the flag off. — Bernama