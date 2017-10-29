Embassy to identify whether body found is of missing Malaysian climber

KUALA LUMPUR: Representatives of the Malaysian embassy in Iran are expected to identify today whether the body found in Mount Damavand, northern Iran, on Friday is that of Malaysian climber Ramli Abdul Majid, who went missing one year ago.

Kelab Jelajah Alpine (KJA) spokesman, Mohd Khafiz Bachok said so far, there had been no official confirmation that the body found was that of Ramli.

''An official statement will be issued after the identification, expected later this evening," he said in a statement in connection with Ramli, aged 44, who was reported missing last year.

Iran's official news agency, Islamic Republic News Agency (Irna), reported that a body was found, believed to be that of a Malaysian, by a group of climbers while descending the mountain at 4,300m on Friday.

It was also reported that the discovery of the body was conveyed to the Red Crescent Society office in Amol city, in the northern province of Mazandaran, which sent a search team.

In November last year, Ramli, a systems chief engineer at the Proton Holdings headquarters in Shah Alam and another climber from the mountaineering club (KJA), Syed Redzuan Syed Salim Shatri, 50, were reported to be separated from the other climbers in the group.

On Nov 28, 2016, Syed Redzuan was found dead at the Yakhar Glacier area and his body was taken back to Malaysia.

At over 5,600m, Mount Damavand is the highest mountain in Iran. — Bernama