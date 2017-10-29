Girl dies in freak mishap involving grindstone fragment

ALOR STAR: A five-year-old girl died after she was struck on the chest by a fragment from her father's grass-cutter sharpening grindstone at their home in Kampung Tanjung Besar, Kubang Rotan here on Friday evening.

Nur Aliya Syifa Murad, who was injured on the right side of the chest in the 5.30pm incident died while undergoing treatment at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here.

Her father, who wished to be known only as Murad, said he was sharpening a grass-cutter blade outside the house while his daughter, the youngest of three siblings was inside.

"Suddenly, the grindstone broke and its fragment hit the family car before it ricocheted and struck my daughter's chest.

"As she was weak and there were blood stains on the chest, I took her to the 1Malaysia clinic before sending her to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital where she succumbed to the injuries," he told reporters here today.

Murad, in his 40s, said Nur Aliya Syifa was buried at 11am in the Kampung Tanjung Besar Muslim cemetery on Saturday.

Kota Setar police chief, ACP Mohd Rozi Jidin said the case was classified as sudden death.