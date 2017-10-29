Johor views Budget 2018 as a big commitment: Mohamed Khaled

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government views Budget 2018, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Sri Najib Tun Razak last Friday, as a huge commitment that will continue to bring significant impact to the state's economic growth.

Mentri Besar Datuk Sri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Johor looked at every initiative from the federal government not only as a stimulant, but also a catalyst for the success of development plans in the state.

"Among others, the focus on the petroleum and logistics sectors which is aimed at attracting more investment to the oil and gas hub in Pengerang. Mega infrastructures and continued investments will attract attention and open up more opportunities for the people of Johor, especially local youths," he told reporters after presenting land titles to 23 villagers in Gelang Patah here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail project was much appreciated by Johor as the transport infrastructure would take Malaysian and Singaporean public transportation to a higher level and boost the logistics sector in the state.

He said as the state with the third most small and medium-scale industry, Johor welcomed the incentives given through SME Corp.

The commitment by the federal government in reducing the development and income gap in the rural areas through aid schemes and incentives to smallholders and fishermen, as well as the rubber and oil palm replanting programme, would bring a lot of benefits to the people of Johor.

"Overall, Budget 2018 is a budget that is exciting and offers new attractions to Malaysia, not just in stimulating the economy, but (that is) also capable of giving positive impact on the wellbeing of the settlers," he stated.

On the abolition of toll collection at the Eastern Dispersal Link (EDL) in Johor from Jan 1 next year, Mohamed Khaled said it would benefit most of the locals who commute to Singapore through the Johor Causeway everyday.

"An estimated 40,000 vehicles use the EDL every day. A toll of RM16.50 each day (for cars) entering Singapore and returning to Johor Baru is a big amount which affects many Malaysians because most of those who enter Singapore are Malaysians," he added. — Bernama