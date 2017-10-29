M’sian journalist faces charges for flying drone over Myanmar’s parliament

YANGON: A Malaysian and a Singaporean are facing charges for flying a drone over Myanmar's parliament. The journalists, who are working for Turkish state media, are under remand along with two Myanmar locals.

Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia and Lau Hon Meng from Singapore will be held in custody until their first court hearing on charges that carry up to three years in jail or a fine for the import and export of "restricted or banned goods" without obtaining a licence.

"We have opened a case against all four – two foreigners and two Burmese. They will be held on remand until Nov 10," deputy police colonel Kyaw Moe told AFP.

The journalists were arrested on Friday in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw while they were on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster TRT.

The pair was working with well-known Myanmar journalist Aung Naing Soe and a local driver Hla Tin.

The incident comes as tensions surge between Myanmar and Turkey, which has led criticism of the Southeast Asian nation for its treatment of the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Myanmar of incubating "Buddhist terror" and carrying out a genocide against the Muslim group.