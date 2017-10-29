Marine police nab 15 illegal immigrants in Johor

JOHOR BARU: The Marine Operations Force (PPM) Region Two Command detained 15 illegal immigrants in five separate raids in the Sungai Tengah forest, around Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi, under Op Landai/ Pensura last night.

Its commander ACP Paul Khiu Khon Chiang said during the three-day operation which started at 8pm, they arrested 13 men, aged 15 to 46 years, and two women in their 40s.

"They were detained for not having valid documents, overstaying and trying to leave Malaysia by an ungazetted sea route," he said in a statement today.

Khiu said initial investigations found that all of them were in the forest, located about 50m from the beach, over the last two days while waiting for a boat to take them back to their country of origin. — Bernama