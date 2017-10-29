More companies urged to have Family Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) have urged more companies to have family-oriented events.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Siti Norlasiah Ismail said companies which do so stand to gain more as the expenses used to organise a Family Day will be exempted from being taxed.

"Our study has shown that 56 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and government-linked companies (GLCs) three years ago have been identified to have family-friendly policies, which include having a Family Day for their employees.

"This is similar to Korea's labour law policy, where if an entity is identified to have more than 100 employees, it must have a nursery," she told reporters at the 2017 1Malaysia National Family Month launch here today.

Earlier, parents were urged to spend more quality time and not be on their gadgets during family time.

"Parents who are more engaged and take time to communicate directly with their children, which includes having updated knowledge of their children, will stand a chance to have a stronger bond with their family," said LPPKN chairman Datuk Mariam Mas Yacob, who read Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim's speech at the ceremony.

About 2,500 families attended the day spent at Desa Park City with a variety of activities and games.