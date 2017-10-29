More protection for migratory animals

MANILA: Lions, chimpanzees, giraffes, leopards and a wide variety of sharks received added protection at a UN wildlife conference in the Philippines, organisers said Saturday.

Some 34 endangered species were selected to receive heightened conservation efforts at the Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) conference that just concluded in Manila.

Also known as the Bonn Convention, participating countries "collectively endorsed actions on the conservation of a wide range of migratory species, many of which are near-extinct", it said in a statement.

The international treaty has more than 120 member states.

"Poor coordination and a lack of cooperation between countries can mean that the conservation of migratory species is neglected," said Matt Collis, who headed the delegation for the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

According to Collis, some 20 million blue sharks are caught each year as part of industrial fishing operations. The new agreement is expected to increase pressure on fisheries to protect other marine animals and reduce by-catches.

Protecting migratory species poses particular difficulties since they cross borders, including possibly moving to countries with less stringent wildlife protection systems, said Bradnee Chambers, CMS executive secretary.

"If the species is moving around all of these countries, everybody has to pitch in," he said at the end of the week-long conference.

German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks praised the outcome of the convention for encouraging "cooperation in the global protection of species".

Lions, leopards and chimpanzees were singled out as needing more conservation work. The chimpanzee in particular is at risk as their numbers have dropped sharply in recent years due to habitat loss, the organisers said.

The giraffe, which is in decline throughout Africa with fewer than 90,000 animals left in the wild, was also listed.

All four of these African mammals were approved by a "wide majority" for additional protection measures, a CMS statement noted.

"Everybody in this room can identify with these animals," Chambers remarked.

Less popular species also received additional protection, including 10 species of vultures. – Agencies