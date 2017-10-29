Rela expresses regret following assault on its officers by 'Datuk' (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The public should remember that Rela personnel on duty are civil servants and any threat or assault on them is an offence.

Commenting on an incident where a Datuk Sri allegedly assaulted three Rela officers who were on duty, Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin said the man's aggressive action against the trio should not have happened.

"The Rela personnel were on duty and when they are on duty they are civil servants doing their part in assisting the public with traffic flow.

"Such actions which all of us saw in the video is more than obstructing a civil servant," he told theSun.

Zulkifli said he was upset over what happened to his personnel and hoped the suspect will come forward and facilitate the police investigation.

"I hope the suspect will cooperate with the police to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and swiftly. At the same time, I hope the police will solve the case quickly,"he said.

Zulkifli also applauded the way the three Rela members handled the incident.

"What can I say ... they were very professional, adhered to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and were brave.

"I will meet my men (the trio) tomorrow and talk to them," he said, adding he hopes the public will listen to Rela personnel when they perform their duties during a function in the future.

Earlier, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said police have identified the suspect who allegedly assaulted the three Rela personnel.

"We have initiated an investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt using dangerous weapons and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duties," Fadzil said.

"We request the suspect to come forward and surrender himself," Fadzil said, adding that the police would be looking for the suspect if he fails to turn himself in.

theSun learnt that the suspect is believed to be linked to self-proclaimed "future richest man in the world" Chinese businessman Zhang Jian, an individual who had run foul of the law in several neighbouring countries on suspicion of running get-rich-quick schemes.

In photos made available to theSun, apart from Zhang, the suspect was seen posing with cabinet ministers and VVIPs.

There was also a photo of him posing next to a former police top brass.

In the photo, the suspect had a police community policing shirt that had a police logo on it.

Another photo showed him receiving a certificate of appreciation from another former federal top cop.