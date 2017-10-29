RM49.3 m for 1Malaysia Milk Programme

MARANG: The government, through the Education Ministry, has spent around RM49.3 million from July to December to fund the 1Malaysia Milk Programme, benefiting 757,439 pupils from 7,780 primary schools nationwide.

Deputy Education minister Datuk P. Kamalanathan said the programme, which focussed on pupils from Year 1 to Year 6, would be continued next year as it boosted their health and intelligence.

"For Terengganu, we have spent around RM3.2 million to supply milk to 49,835 pupils from 353 primary schools throughout the state.

"So far, I am satisfied with the programme and it will be continued next year. I would also like to thank the implementer group, especially state education officers and teachers, who have significantly contributed to the success of the programme," he told this to reporters after launching the Terengganu state-level 1Malaysia Milk Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Jerong, here, today.

Also present were state Education, Science, Technology and Government Transformation Committee chairman A. Latiff Awang and Terengganu Education director Shafruddin Ali Hussin.

Kamalanathan said the ministry would also consider requests from teachers and students for the programme to be extended to secondary schools.

"The requests are being reviewed to determine the costs involved. Overall, we may apply the same mechanism as used in primary schools," he said. — Bernama