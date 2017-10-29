Study on new policy on vehicle lifespan at final stage

IPOH: A study to introduce a new policy on the lifespan of vehicles in the country is now at the final stage.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the study, which included a proposal for incentives for owners to change old vehicles for new ones, must be presented to the Cabinet for approval before being tabled in Parliament.

"We have not set a deadline to implement the policy because we know it involves various other matters and amending the transport laws, especially the Road Transport Act 1987.

"However, we understand the worries of the people because the 'older' a vehicle is, more issues or problems arise," he told reporters after opening the Perak MCA Convention 2017, here, today.

"If the policy is implemented, the ministry will determine the lifespan of a vehicle as well as provide incentives to the owner whose vehicle's lifespan is to be ended.

"We may give rebates or cash to them who are ready to end their vehicles, and to us, it is the best way to reduce the number of old vehicles on the road," he added.

On a related development, Liow said there were many complaints from various departments and agencies which wanted the new policy to be implemented immediately to reduce the problem of abandoned vehicles.

He said abandoned vehicles could cause many problems, including holding water and becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes, therefore increasing the incidence of dengue cases. — Bernama