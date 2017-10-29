Surrender yourself, Zahid tells Datuk Seri who assaulted Rela officers

KAJANG: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has told the man with a Datuk Seri title who assaulted three Rela officers on Friday to surrender himself to the police.

The deputy prime minister said the authorities have identified the man, who was caught on video arguing with one of the officers and subsequently kicking him.

"Although at this moment he (the Datuk Seri) has not been arrested, we know who he is and where he is.

"So before the police arrest him, it is only better that he come forward and surrender himself," he told a press conference after attending the Home Ministry's family day, here, today.

In the nine-second video that was released by MCA's Datuk Seri Michael Chong, a man clad in a white t-shirt, which is supposedly the Datuk Seri in question, is seen kicking the officer in the stomach.

It is learnt that one of the Rela officers was admitted to hospital and that the incident occurred after the officers had asked the Datuk Seri to move his car as it was obstructing traffic.

"I would like to stress that anybody, whether he has a title or not, is bound by the laws in the country. A title doesn't give one a license to assault another person, especially a uniformed officer," Ahmad Zahid said.