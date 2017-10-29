Surrender yourself, Zahid tells Datuk Sri who assaulted Rela officers (Updated)

KAJANG: A Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three Rela officers on Friday has been told to surrender to the police.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said although no one has been arrested so far, the authorities have identified the suspect, who was caught on video arguing with one of the officers and subsequently kicking him.

"Although at this moment he (the Datuk Sri) has not been arrested, we know who he is and where he is.

"So before the police arrest him, it is better that he comes forward and surrenders," he told a press conference after attending the Home Ministry's family day, today.

In the nine-second video that was released by MCA Public Service and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong, a man clad in a white T-shirt, which is supposedly the Datuk Sri in question, is seen kicking the officer in the stomach.

It is learnt that one of the Rela officers was admitted to hospital and that the incident occurred after the officers had requested the Datuk Sri to move his car as it was obstructing traffic outside a temple in Ampang.

"I would like to stress that everybody, whether he has a title or not, is bound by the laws of this country. A title doesn't give one a licence to assault another person, especially a uniformed officer," Ahmad Zahid said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said following the incident, the ministry is now looking at providing advanced close combat and self-defence training to select Rela members who are very active in service.

"We have 3.05 million Rela members. It's impossible for us to train completely each and everyone of them.

"I think we are looking into those who are very active in Rela, to be fully trained so that it can be useful in assisting other enforcement agencies," he said, adding that other members were only given basic training.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the government would pay compensation to PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) – the concessionaire for the Federal Highway – for abolishing toll collections at the highway beginning next year.

He explained that the compensation would be paid for the remaining 20 years of the contract, which was supposed to end in 2038.

His statement, however, is in contrast with that of Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who had on Friday said the government would not compensate in cash for abolishing four of PLUS' toll booths, and instead look to extend the concession tenure of other tolls operated by the company.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had, during the Budget 2018 tabling, announced that collections at the Batu Tiga and Sungai Rasau toll plazas on the Federal Highway would be abolished, alongside two others in Johor and Kedah.

On a separate issue, Ahmad Zahid brushed aside claims that some of the initiatives in the Budget 2018 had mimicked that of the Selangor government's, saying that the rakyat could be the judge for themselves.