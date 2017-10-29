Tony Fernandes launches 'Flying High' autobiography

KUALA LUMPUR: AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes today launched his first memoirs entitled, "Flying High", a full look-back at his interesting journey from the very beginning of his life.

According to Tony, 53, "Flying High" is a story about the power of dreams and a proof that dreams do come true, and he hopes it will encourage others to pursue their true passion.

"Believe the unbelievable, dream the impossible and never take no for an answer even if you fail. It doesn't matter because at least you've tried and you can do it again, so trust in your gut feelings.

"This book took me three years of effort and it is open and transparent as I could be," said Tony at the book launch, here, today.

Also present at the event were AirAsia co-founder and AirAsia Malaysia executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Malaysia independent director Datuk Fam Lee Ee and other top AirAsia management. — Bernama