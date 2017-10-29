Tony Fernandes launches memoir

PETALING JAYA: AirAsia Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has today launched his memoir, Flying High, whick looks back at his journey from a music man to becoming the founder of one of the most successful budget airlines in the world.

The memoir was unveiled in an event held at Marini's On 57 in Kuala Lumpur, attended by AirAsia Co-Founder and AirAsia Malaysia Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun and several other senior officials of the airline.

Tony at the launching described the book as story on "the power of dreams", which looked back on the days when he first started the airline.

"When I first started AirAsia with Datuk Kamarudin, everyone thought we were crazy," he said.

"They said we had no business running an airline and it wouldn't work. If we had listened to them, we would have given up before we even started and this book wouldn't exist," he said.

Tony said the book was a proof on how dreams could turn into reality if it was followed with relentless effort and perseverance.

"Believe the unbelievable, dream the impossible and never take no for an answer.

"Even if you fail, it doesn't matter because at least you've tried and you can do it again, so trust in your gut feeling, don't listen to anyone else's advice and go ahead – write your own incredible story," he said.

Retailing at RM86.95 (inclusive of GST), Flying High is available now at all major bookstores, pre-book on bigdutyfree.com and on board AirAsia flights and on bigdutyfree.com from Nov 6, 2017.