Umno social media campaign not aimed at spreading lies: Ahmad Maslan

PASIR SALAK: The social media campaign carried out by the Umno Information Technology and Social Media Bureau is not aimed at spreading lies, but to disseminate accurate and factual information to the people, said its chairman Datuk Ahmad Maslan.

In order to gain confidence of the people towards Umno and Barisan Nasional ahead of the 14th General Election (GE14), he said the committee had adopted various approaches including a social media campaign featuring short videos, infographics, newspaper clippings, caricatures and posters about Umno.

He said the committee was being expanded at the branch level to strengthen the Umno cyber-machinery in defying defamatory attacks from the opposition.

"Prior to this, we set up the Umno Information Technology and Social Media committee at the division level nationwide, with every division having 40 members and I hope this bureau machinery could be expanded to double efforts before GE14," he said.

Ahmad, who is also International Trade and Industry deputy minister, said this to reporters after officiating an IT briefing and special dialogue on GE14 for Pasir Salak Umno division at Chenderong Balai, near here today.

In addition, he said the National Social Media Convention would be held at Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur on Nov 4, and Umno president Datuk Sri Najib Tun Razak was expected to officiate the launch.

The convention would gather over 2,000 Umno IT machinery members from every division as preparations for GE14. — Bernama