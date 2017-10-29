Why Sungai Nyior toll not abolished, MCA asks DAP

BUTTERWORTH: DAP was slammed for not living up to an earlier pledge to abolish the Sungai Nyior toll collection.

Penang MCA organising secretary Tan Chuan Hong today said the DAP-led state government promised to get the toll abolished in the run-up to the 12th General Election in 2008.

Nothing came out of it, he said, adding that it could afford to pay RM305 million to conduct consultancy studies for the proposed cross channel undersea tunnel project.

"The state government is saying one thing, but it is doing another else. It is brain dead," he said.

Tan also referred to an alleged comment by Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who is also DAP secretary-general, that he planned to contribute a wheelchair to MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai so the latter can finish the last mile of the journey of recognising Unified Examination Certificate (UEC).

"It (DAP) had chosen not to abolish the Sungai Nyior Toll. That was used to fish for votes in 2008 and to discredit the Barisan Nasional (BN)."

Tan reminded the state government of its manifesto where it promised to abolish the toll within five years on March 21, 2008.