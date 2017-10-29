Zahid: Rakyat will be the judge of whose budget is better

KAJANG: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has brushed aside claims that some of the initiatives in the Budget 2018 had mimicked that of the Selangor government.

The deputy prime minister said any questions or opposing views can be debated in the parliament, adding that the public can then compare and judge for themselves.

His statement was in response to Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali's statement on Friday that many of the initiatives announced by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government have been introduced in Selangor for some time.

"If he (Azmin) reckons that the opposition's budget is better that the one tabled by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak), then he can say so during the debate (in parliament).

"The rakyat will observe what are the incentives given by the federal government (and opposition), compare and judge themselves," he said after attending the Home Ministry's family day, here, today.

He added that the opposition's alternative budget was also contrary to their statements made in previous months, citing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and 1Malaysia People's Aid (BR1M) as examples, which were previously opposed by them.