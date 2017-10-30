24-hour water disruption in Petaling

Posted on 30 October 2017 - 10:38pm Last updated on 30 October 2017 - 10:45pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Petaling here will face a 24-hour water disruption, beginning 10 tonight, due to emergency repair works on a burst main pipe near the Sungai Buloh KTM bus station.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas) said in a statement that the affected areas included Saujana Utama Sungai Buloh, Bukit Saujana Sungai Buloh, Sungai Buloh Country Resort, Sierramas, PJU 10 Prima Damansara, Hospital Kusta Sungai Buloh, Kampung Desa Aman Sungai Buloh, Kampung Masjid Sungai Buloh and Jalan Hospital Sungai Buloh.

Others are Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh, Taman Komersial Sungai Buloh, Sungai Buloh Jaya, Merbau Sempak, Penjara Sungai Buloh, Plaza Tol Sungai Buloh, R&R Jejantas Sungai Buloh, KTM Sungai Buloh, Kem Tentera Sungai Buloh, Kem Tentera Paya Jaras, Paya Jaras and Kubu Gajah.

Syabas said the repair works were expected to be fully completed by 10pm tomorrow.

"Water will be supplied using tanker lorries to the affected areas. Syabas subscribers can also SMS to 15300 by typing TANKER Name and Address, should they need water supply assistance," it added.

More information can be obtained at www.syabas.com.my, or via smartphone application "mySyabas". — Bernama