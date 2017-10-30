All payment for services rendered by companies for KL 2017 will be settled by end November: Masoc

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (Masoc) has settled 70% of the payment for companies that were awarded contracts by the Ministry of Youth and Sports organise the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games and Asean Para Games held in August and September respectively.

Masoc chief executive officer Datuk Seri Zolkples Embong said Masoc hopes to settle all outstanding payment by end November.

"Masoc is disappointed with some local entertainers and other parties that payment has not been received for their services during the SEA Games and Asean Para Games (KL 2017).

"During Masoc's meeting with Youth and Sports Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin on Oct 23, the minister had urged the secretariat to expedite the payment for services rendered during the KL 2017. Masoc is working closely with the Ministry of Finance to expedite payment," he said.

Social media is abuzz with news that local pop icon and singer Zainal Abidin who was among several performers basking in the limelight, during the closing ceremony of the KL 2017 on the eve of Merdeka Day (Oct 30), claiming that the organisers of KL2017 have yet to pay him and other artistes for their performances.

According to Masoc, those with enquiries or seeking information can contact the helpdesk@kualalumpur2017.com.my. — Bernama