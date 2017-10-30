BHIC unit bags RM19.5m Royal Malaysian Navy job

Posted on 30 October 2017 - 08:15pm Last updated on 30 October 2017 - 08:25pm

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Heavy Industries Corp Bhd's (BHIC) unit BHIC Defence Techservices Sdn Bhd (BDTS) has won a RM19.5 million contract to supply and deliver communication suite for squadron 23rd Frigate of the Royal Malaysian Navy.

It was awarded by the Ministry of Defence, and will run for two years.

A formal contract between the government and BDTS will be signed at a later date.

The contract will have no material effect on the earnings of BHIC for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017 but will contribute positively to the future earnings of BHIC Group.

BHIC's share price closed unchanged at RM2.07.