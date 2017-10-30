'Budget proposal for private sector to increase maternity leave opens a Pandora's box'

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's well-intended proposal in his budget speech that private sector increase maternity leave by 30 days to 90 has raised the debate whether it is a boon or bane for women.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim felt that the measure would increase productivity as female staff would be more dedicated once they knew their welfare was being well looked after. But some women are worried that it would make them less marketable.

Some women's organisations felt that in tandem with extending the maternity leave, the government should provide incentives to the private sector to reduce unequal treatment for women in the workplace, Oriental Daily News reported today.

All Women's Action Society former president Ho Yock Lin said any measure that benefits women is welcome but whether the proposal for 90-day maternity leave in the private sector reflects the importance of women in the workplace remains to be seen.

She said as a result of having to provide longer maternity leave, some employers may be reluctant to hire women.

The government can provide incentives or tax rebates to reduce the incidence of such unequal treatment, she opined.

Malaysian Trades Union Congress president Abdul Halim Mansor welcomed the proposal, saying "it is a must" that the congress had been fighting for in the last 10 years.

He said extending the maternity leave by another 30 days would reduce the pressure on women staff who have given birth as most workplace do not have crèches.

Most employers ignore the fact that new mothers still have to breastfeed and care for their babies after the 60-day leave, he said.