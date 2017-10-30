Bursa Malaysia ends higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended higher today as investor sentiment was fuelled by improving oil prices, amid the mixed performance in most Asian equities markets, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.22 points to close at 1,748.35 compared with Friday's close of 1,746.13.

After opening 1.78 points better at 1,747.91 in the morning, the index moved between 1,746.46 and 1,750.85 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers by 518 to 401, with 365 counters unchanged, 603 untraded and 115 others suspended.

Volume rose to 2.88 billion shares worth RM2.15 billion from 2.76 billion shares worth RM2.66 billion last Friday.

A dealer said Brent crude oil maintained at above US$60 (RM254) per barrel, supported by the anticipation of oil production cut by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which runs to March 2018, would be extended.

Brent crude stands at US$60.73 (RM257) per barrel, 0.48% above the last settlement and near its highest level since July 2015.

"The feel good sentiment post 2018 Budget also plays a role in today's positive momentum, however, it may not be sufficient to continue supporting Bursa Malaysia as it lacks a significant punch for the equities market," he added.

Regionally, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.01% to 22,011.67, South Korea's Kospi added 0.21% to 2,501.93, Singapore's Straits Times index declined 0.37% to 3,373.87 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng contracted 0.36% to 28,336.19.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added one sen to RM9.24, PBBank rose two sen to RM20.50, Sime advanced 10 sen to RM9.27 while Tenaga shed 16 sen to RM14.80.

Among active counters, Cuscapi added eight sen to 42 sen, UMWOG and its warrant improved two sen and 2.5 sen to 32 sen and 19 sen, respectively, NovaMSC advanced two sen at 11 sen while Trive declined two sen at 14 sen.

The FBM Emas Index rose 45.17 points to 12,596.78, FBMT100 Index was 41.49 points firmer at 12,232.96, FBM Emas Syariah Index jumped 68.27 points to 13,066.38, FBM 70 increased 148.88 points to 15,462.19 and the FBM Ace fell 19.57 points to 6,900.91.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 58.16 points better at 8,009.63, the Industrial Index rose 12.52 points to 3,216.69 and the Finance Index improved 19.35 points to 16,277.80.

The Main Market volume narrowed to 1.94 billion shares worth RM1.98 billion from 2.02 billion shares worth RM2.53 billion on Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 688.57 million units valued at RM150.17 million from last Friday's 528.75 million units valued at RM107.73 million.

Warrants volume rose to 245.29 million shares worth RM22.24 million from 191.01 million shares worth RM20.09 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 57.13 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (343.29 million), construction (123.80 million), trade and services (694.0 million), technology (427.54 million), infrastructure (3.68 million), SPAC (2.89 million), finance (31.0 million), hotels (1.33 million), properties (193.68 million), plantations (49.19 million), mining (75,200), REITs (9.72 million), and closed/fund (17,000).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM167.36 per gramme, up 19 sen from RM167.17 at 5pm last Friday. — Bernama