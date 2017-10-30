Case of RMN personnel causing hurt on colleagues for mention on Dec 12

LUMUT: The Seri Manjung Magistrate's Court here today fixed Dec 12 to mention a case of four Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) who were charge with voluntarily causing hurt on their colleagues.

Magistrate Nur Shaqira Ibrahim fixed the date pending report a medical report on the victim and other documents.

The accused are Mohd Izhrifikri Roslee, 29; Hamzah Zakaria @ Ali, 35; Mohd Farid Musa, 32; and Saifulnizam Razaly,37, all with the rank of senior seaman. They were charged separately.

Mohd Izhrifikri was charged with six counts of causing hurt on Mohd Farhan Md Said, 30, and Mohd Syaiful Nizam Mardzuki, 30, by hitting the soles of their feet at the RMN detention room in Sungai Wangi, Sitiawan here, between last sept 12 and 23.

He was also charged with threatening to beat up Mohd Farhan and Mohd Syaiful Nizam to death and harm their families if they told the police the truth.

The offence was allegedly committed at the same detention room between 2pm and 3pm last Sept 29.

Hamzah and Saifulnizam were charged with voluntarily causing hurt on Mohd Farhan at the training field of the detention unit between 10am and 12.30pm last Sept 13, while Mohd Farid was charged with causing hurt on Nik Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, at the security office of the detention unit at 12.30am last Sept 28.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Farhana Hashim prosecuted, while lawyers Mohamad Farhan Ahmad Fadzil, S Dharmanathan and Saranjit Singh represented Mohd Izhrifikri, Mohd Farid and Hamzah, respectively.

Saifulnizam was unrepresented. — Bernama