CFM receives 3,518 complaints over first nine months this year

SHAH ALAM: The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) has received 3,518 complaints on communications and multimedia issues nationwide over the first nine months this year.

Its deputy chairman, Azizan Mohd Afandi, said complaints on bills and charges, made up the highest number of complaints received during the period.

"Most complaints were on disputes over bills and communication service charges with 1,229 complaints," he said after attending the Mass Communication Carnival 2017 (MCOc17) organised by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Faculty of Communication and Media Studies with the cooperation of CFM here today.

He said during the same period, the CFM had also received 990 complaints on less satisfactory quality of coverage, less satisfactory quality of service (578), unfair practice (189) and misleading promotions (175).

All these complaints were received through various channels, namely the CFM complaint portal, email, hotline, and mobile app "My Mobile Right", he said.

"Of the total, the CFM managed to solve 2,463 complaints, each in less than 15 days.

"The trend of consumer complaints today reflects the increased level of awareness on the importance of making official complaints through proper channels rather than through social media, which probably would not give significant impact to the transformation of communications and multimedia service in the country," he said.

On the Mass Communication Carnival 2017, Azizan said the three-day programme, which began yesterday, was aimed at exposing the students to the new challenges and issues in the communications and multimedia industry.

"Students are an emerging consumer powerhouse with the most members using communication networks and the internet.

"Through a programme like this, the CFM is able to disseminate accurate information to the target group so that they know the importance of making official complaints to the relevant agencies," he added. — Bernama