'Datuk Sri' who assaulted Rela officers arrested (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Barely four hours after the People's Volunteer Corps (Rela) said it will not compromise with a Datuk Sri who allegedly assaulted three of its personnel last Friday, the suspect surrendered to Ampang police today.

Accompanied by his lawyer, the 29-year-old Datuk Sri showed up at the police station at 4pm where he was detained for questioning.

He is expected to be remanded at the Ampang magistrate's court tomorrow.

Earlier, Rela director-general Zulkifli Abidin said although the three involved were threatened and roughed up to the point of injury, they still practised professionalism and commitment in fulfilling their service.

"My men were bashed up, slapped and kicked by the suspect. To the suspect who beat up our men, face the music. The suspect was so brave to rough up our men, so I hope he is brave enough to face the law.

"The Datuk Sri had asked a middleman to approach the trio's platoon leader on Sunday with an offer of RM10,000 cash for each victim to withdraw their police report over the incident. We are not going to compromise or be intimidated. We will stick to the law and allow the law to handle them," he said after handing over certificates of appreciation to the Rela personnel involved in the incident.

The media conference was also attended by MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong, who is also Rela honorary deputy commissioner.

When asked whether the corps will lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the alleged bribe offer by the Datuk Sri, Zulkifli said the department is looking into it.

"We will leave it to the members to make a report with MACC. At the same time we are looking into the matter," he said.

It is learnt the three Rela officers will lodge a report with MACC.

Zulkifli added that in the incident, the Datuk Sri also allegedly threatened the trio by saying he will call their director-general for a "meet-up session".

"The suspect told the victims that if the director-general fails to show up, the suspect would hurt any Rela personnel he meets," he added.

Zulkifli also voiced his disappointment over the incident as it shows that some members of the public lack understanding about Rela members' tasks.

He then applauded the way the three Rela members handled the incident.

"I hope that this episode is never repeated and the police will take swift action," he said.

Chong said Rela has appointed two lawyers to handle the case.

He added the Datuk Sri had 20 bodyguards with him during the incident.

In last Friday's incident, the three Rela personnel were on security duty for a religious ceremony at Kew Ong Yah temple in Kampung Baru Ampang, Selangor, when they were allegedly roughed up by the suspect.

In the 6.30am incident, one of them had told the suspect that his car, which was parked in front of the temple, was causing traffic congestion.

However, that rebuke led to him and two more Rela members, who came forward to defuse the situation, being beaten up.

They then made a police report at the Ampang police station and headed to the hospital nearby for immediate treatment.