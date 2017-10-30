Datuks council calls for revocation of honorary title from man who assaulted Rela officers (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: The Council of Federal Datuks Malaysia (MDPM) has called for the revocation of the honorary title given to a "Datuk Sri" who had allegedly beaten up officers from the People's Voluntary Corps (Rela)

Its president Tan Sri Danny Ooi said the council was saddened by the incident and reminded those bestowed with honarary titles to behave accordingly with their status.

"The Sultan should take away (the title). We feel that it is not right for a person (to perform such conduct) whether you are a Datuk Sri or Datuk.

"I believe it is right to take away their title if they had conducted any criminal (act)," he told a press conference at One World Hotel.

The 29 year-old Datuk Sri had allegedly beaten up severely three People's Volunteer Corp (Rela) personnel, resulting in one officer being admitted to hospital, in an incident that happened on Friday morning.

It is learnt that the Datuk Sri, whose vehicle was obstructing traffic outside a temple in Ampang, was told by the Rela officers on duty to move his car.

As a result of the beatings, one officer, Ranbo Lee, 27, suffered bruises and a black eye, while another officer Jackie Leong, 19 was hospitalised.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat today confirmed that police have initiated an investigation against the suspect under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt using dangerous weapons and Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duties.

The issue had also caught the attention of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who warned everyone – regardless of positions – to not flout the laws.

Ooi confirmed that the Datuk Sri in question was not a member of the council, adding that MDPM consisted of title holders conferred by the Yang di_pertuan Agong.

Asked whether it is high time for a stricter vetting system in conferring such titles, Ooi said such screening process had already been in place for years.

"It is under the jurisdiction of the royalty. They have their own terms, rules and regulations.... It is up to the respective state governments to do the checking," he said, adding it was up to the respective state secretaries to take note and advise the state ruler.