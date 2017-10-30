Fossil launches new 'Mon Amie' watch line to fight poverty

FOSSIL is launching a new collection of fashion-forward watches aimed at encouraging people to fight global poverty.

Titled 'Mon Amie' — French for 'my friend' — the new line has been developed in collaboration with WE Charity, part of the WE group of organizations dedicated to tackling the poverty-related issues of education, water, health, food and opportunity.

Each timepiece purchased will support the WE Charity's sustainable international development model, WE Villages, in Kenya.

Shoppers can choose from five different minimalist models, with the purchase of a 'health' watch providing prenatal care for one woman, or a 'food' watch covering two months' worth of school lunches for a child.

An 'education' watch will go towards providing classroom supplies, while a 'water' watch will allow one family to have access to clean water for two weeks, and an 'opportunity' watch will pay for financial literacy training for 10 women.

Every watch will come with an 8-digit code allowing shoppers to track the impact their purchase has made in the community.

"We wanted to celebrate the bonds between people while helping them have a real impact on the cause they care the most about," said Mon Amie Creative Director, Manali Mohanty. "We paid meticulous attention to detail to ensure that the product is stylish, on-trend and creates a meaningful experience for the customer".

The Mon Amie collection is now available at www.monamiewatches.com, with timepieces priced at US$95, (RM402.99). — AFP Relaxnews