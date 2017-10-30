- Local
Four stranded at sea for eight hours
Posted on 30 October 2017 - 12:42am
Last updated on 30 October 2017 - 12:51am
SHAH ALAM: Three crew members and an Indonesian skipper were rescued after their "barter trade" vessel, KM Berkat Mandiri, capsized in Indonesian waters early today.
Klang Maritime District 4 director, Maritime Captain Abu Zaki Mohammad said the incident occurred about 2am when the vessel experienced a leak before it capsized five hours later.
The crew and skipper, aged between 29 and 50, were rescued by a cargo ship, RT Odin, about 4.8 nautical miles off Permatang Sedepa, near here, about 3pm," he said in a statement here tonight.
He said initial investigation revealed that the vessel was on its way to Belawan, Indonesia, from Port Klang when it experienced a leak.
Abu Zaki said the skipper and crew were brought to the Klang Maritime District 4 jetty for further investigation. — Bernama