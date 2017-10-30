Good, Bad, Ugly & Stupid

GOOD – Manchester City

Winning 3-2 at West Brom almost feels like a defeat after recent thrashings. But the almost total domination was further evidence that it's City's title to lose this season. By their own stellar standards, it wasn't their finest hour but they are still a joy to watch – unlike another team we could mention.

BAD – Real Madrid

Taxi for Zidane? Already eight points behind Barca, they're depending on winning the Clasicos. Amazing turnaround as it was the Catalans who had the terrible summer while Real looked invincible. Losing to Man City's feeder club (Girona) is a new low.



UGLY & STUPID – Cristiano Ronaldo

With just a solitary goal and a conversion rate of 2.5% this season (the lowest of any striker in Europe), are we seeing the twilight of CR7? His performance at Girona certainly looked like it as he was caught grappling with midfielder Pere Pons at a corner. After a forearm to the back of the head and some hair ruffling, FIFA's Player of the Year appears to claw the Girona man across the face with this hand. Was he upset the guy wasn't using the same hair gel? He's looking at another lengthy ban having been hit with 5 games after shoving a referee who had the temerity to show him a red card.