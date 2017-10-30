Hans Isaac calls off wedding

HIS fans jumped for joy when award-winning actor cum director Hans Isaac announced in February that he will be ending his bachelorhood.

Unfortunately, their joy was short-lived. The latest news is his wedding will not take place.

In a press conference held at the Majestic Hotel in February, Hans announced that he will be getting married to Aileen Gabriella Robinson who was Miss Tourism International 2011, a dancer and a popular emcee for corporate events.

The wedding was supposed to take place on July 29 in St John's Cathedral, Kuala Lumpur in the morning, followed by a private lunch with their families in the afternoon. The couple was slated to have a grand wedding reception at the Majestic Hotel in the evening.

He later issued another statement saying the wedding would be postponed to the end of the year.

Hans proposed to Gabriella on Jan 29 at the Cathedral of the Good Shepherd in Singapore where his late parents got married.

In his latest media statement, Hans did not provide any concrete reason for calling off his wedding. He has stated that he came to this decision after much soul-searching.

"It is with great sadness that I announce my plans to marry will not take place. I do apologise to all my friends and family who have supported me tremendously over the last few months, for their kind wishes for great happiness for my future," he said.