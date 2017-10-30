HeiTech Padu gets RM42m Immigration Dept deal

Posted on 30 October 2017 - 08:57pm Last updated on 30 October 2017 - 11:47pm

PETALING JAYA: HeiTech Padu Bhd has bagged a RM42.34 million job from the Immigration Department of Malaysia for the maintenance of the controversial Malaysia Immigration System (MyIMMS).

The MyIMMS is the Immigration Department’s information technology system which was developed to handle application and payment of visas and passes.

The contract is for a period of three years from Aug 18, 2017 to Aug 17, 2020. Any further renewal or extension of the duration is at the discretion of the government.

HeiTech Padu’s share price was up 5.5 sen to 90.5 sen, with 887,900 shares traded.