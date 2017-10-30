Inspector charged with causing hurt to Balamurugan

KLANG: An inspector was charged at the magistrate's court here today with causing hurt to S. Balamurugan (pix) who died in police custody.

Inspector T. Mohaneswaran, 31, claimed trial. He was accused of causing hurt to Balamurugan during questioning at Bandar Baru Klang police station, between 7pm and 9.13pm on Feb 6, 2017.

The charge is under section 330 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with seven years jail and can be fined, upon conviction.

Magistrate Rozianti Mohamed Hanaphi granted RM1,200 bail with one surety and fixed Nov 16, 2017 for mention. Lawyer V. Rajehgopal represented the accused.