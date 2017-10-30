Johor govt orders shut down of poultry farm, factory following ammonia pollution

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government has ordered a poultry farm and a fertiliser processing factory in Layang-Layang, near Kluang, to cease operation immediately following the spread of ammonia pollution in Sungai Johor.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the decision was made following recommendations by eight relevant agencies, including the Johor Water Regulatory Body (Bakaj), SAJ Ranhill Sdn Bhd (SAJ Ranhill), the Department of Environment, and the Kulai district and land office, at a meeting this morning.

"We have to take drastic action. We have to make a stand, anything that contributes to the pollution of Sungai Johor, we will take action," he told reporters after presenting the Notice 5A and officiating e-Rezeki and e-Entrepreneur Bootcamp for the Gelang Patah parliamentary constituency here today.

Mohamed Khaled said the poultry farm and fertiliser processing factory had valid operating licences, but the ammonia pollution from their premises was a repeat offence.

Over the past two days, 360,000 account holders (about 1.8 million users) were affected when the water treatment plants in Semangar, Sungai Johor and Tai Hong in Kota Tinggi were forced to shut down following ammonia pollution in Sungai Johor.

Meanwhile, SAJ Ranhill's corporate communications head, Jamaluddin Jamal, said the Semangar and Sungai Johor water treatment plants were in full operation since this morning, and that water supply to the affected areas would be restored in stages by tonight.

However, he said, the Tai Hong water treatment plant remained shut and this affected residents in areas including Johor Jaya, Ulu Tiram and Taman Pelangi. — Bernama