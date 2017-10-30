Kejuruteraan Asastera launches prospectus, prices shares at 25 sen a piece

PETALING JAYA: Electrical and mechanical engineering services company Kejuruteraan Asastera Bhd, which launched its prospectus for its initial public offering today at a 25 sen issue and offer price, is open for application until November 7, 2017.

The company is targeting a listing on the Ace Market of Bursa Malaysia Bhd on Nov 17, 2017.

Its initial public offering will consist of 80 million new shares, the bulk of which will be open to institutional and and selected investors. 16 million new shares will be open for public. It will also place out up to 32 million shares in an offer for sale.

The company, which made a net profit of RM2.84 million on RM43.8 million revenue for the period ended May 31, 2017, plans to use the RM20 million to be raised via the IPO for mainly working capital and capital expenditure, setting up offices in Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur and repayment of bank borrowings.