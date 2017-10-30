Maybank Indonesia nine-month earnings rise 12%

JAKARTA: PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk recorded a net profit after tax and minority interest (patami) of 1.4 trillion rupiah (RM437 million) for the nine months of FY2017, a 12% increase from 1.3 trillion rupiah achieved in the first nine months of 2016.

The bank’s profit before tax (PBT) rose 14% reaching 2 trillion rupiah in September 2017 from 1.8 trillion rupiah in September 2016. The improved performance was mainly contributed by the loan growth in particular global banking, effective cost management control and outstanding achievement in syariah banking.

The bank recorded modest loan growth of 4.6% as at September 2017 to 121.8 trillion rupiah from 116.4 trillion rupiah in September 2016.

Total customer deposits grew from 115.6 trillion rupiah in September 2016 to 119.1 trillion rupiah in September 2017 with the bank’s current and savings account ratio reaching 38% due to the bank’s continued focus on cash management.

The bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio stood at a healthy 87.6%, while the loan-to-funding ratio was at 86.3%.

Net interest income rose 4.3% to 5.7 trillion rupiah in September 2017 from 5.5 trillion rupiah in the previous corresponding period. The bank was able to defend its net interest margin at 5.2% in September 2017 as it continued with its discipline in loan and deposit pricing.

The bank maintained its asset quality with consolidated non-performing loan level remaining at 3.9% (gross) and 2.4% (net) as of September 2017, and managed to reduce provision expenses by 15.1%. Nonetheless, the bank remains conservative in managing asset quality as the economic outlook is expected to remain challenging.

Maybank Indonesia president director Taswin Zakaria said the bank continued to demonstrate improvement at the operating level in the nine-month period.

“With the growth momentum in our global banking business, we look forward to continue reaping more benefits from this improved segment. We also seize opportunities to expand our community financial services non-retail segment in the coming quarters.

“We are optimistic to be able to conclude the financial year of 2017 with commendable results whilst at the same time maintain the view of continued challenging market conditions for the remaining year,” he added.